No bandh in Gujarat over Padmavat row: Rajput organisations

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Even as the state government woke up after a violent night over film ‘Padmavati’ row, multiplex owners all over the state announced that they would not show the film. On the other hand state government on Wednesday held a meeting with Rajput organizations of the state over the issue.

State Education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma said that Rajput organizations have withdrawn bandh call in the state. As multiplexes will not show the film so there is no question of bandh, the minister said. All schools and colleges will remain open and the government has made elaborate security arrangements, he claimed.

Gujarat Karni Sena president Raj Shekhawat said that there would be no bandh on Thursday. He condemned Wednesday incidents where a mob attacked three malls and went on rampage and torched more than 30 vehicles in the city. The mob which indulged in rioting was from outside they were not members of Karni Sena, he claimed.

The state government claimed that adequate security measures have been taken to avoid any untoward incident over the row. Minister of state for home Pradipsinh Jadeja who took a high level meeting with home secretary and DGP said that all SPs and Collectors have been asked to remain alert.

Inspector Generals have been posted in different districts. 20 DySPs, 41 PI, 150 PSIs have been deputed in sensitive areas to maintain law and order. 9 SRP companies and three RAF companies have been posted at various places. 9,000 Lok rakshaks and 10,000 home guards are also assisting police to maintain law and order.

DGP Pramod Kumar said that 818 people have been detained. 28 people were arrested from the spot and most of them are from Sanand.

