No decision on withdrawal of sedition case against Hardik Patel

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel today said that the process of withdrawal of cases against patidars was likely to be over within a week. Making this statement at a press conference, Patel, however, clarified that decision on case of sedition against PAAS leader Hardik Patel would be decided separately. A case of insulting tricolor has already been withdrawn against Hardik Patel. Instructions for withdrawal of the case were issued by Rajkot Collector.

There were some cases against Patidars which were filed by the railways as extensive damage was done to railway property in the statewide agitation two years back. Referring to these cases, Patel said that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had requested Railways Minister Piyush Patel for the withdrawal of these cases.

Patel said that till the date 235 cases against patidars had already been withdrawn while the process for 136 was on. He said that the process would be over within a week. Home and Law Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja said that withdrawal of cases involved both police and judiciary and both the departments were working.

