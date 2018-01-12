No e-memo for traffic violations in three cities in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The state government has finally abandoned its ambitious e-memo system for traffic violations. The police will revert to its original on the spot memo system.

State Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja said that e-memo system will be stopped in Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Rajkot. He said that smart city project was in progress in these cities and the e-memo system will resume once the project is over.

It may be noted that in city traffic police issued nearly 20 lakh e-memos in last six months, only 7 lakh people paid fine. Against an estimated Rs.22 crore income traffic police got only Rs. 7 crore.

