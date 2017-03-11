No early elections in Gujarat: CM

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Overwhelmed by the party’s astounding victory in UP and Uttarakhand Gujarat BJP went into celebration mode in the afternoon. Party workers lit crackers and distributed sweets. “UP mein 300, Gujarat mein 150” is the new slogan for the election bound state.

Two days back when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah visited Gujarat there were talks of early elections in Gujarat. elections are due in October but it is said that the party was waiting for UP results and a favourable result there would mean early elections in the state.

However, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ruled out possibility of early elections in the state. During the victory function on Saturday the CM said that there was no possibility of early elections. People know and understand that BJP is working for their benefits and the voters in five states have reposed their faith in the PM’s leadership.

