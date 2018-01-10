No extension of date for filing GSTR-1 returns

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

There is no extension of date for filing return in FORM GSTR-1. The last date for filing of return remains 10th January, 2018, a release from Finance ministry said.

Registered persons having aggregate turnover of up to 1.5 crore rupees in the preceding financial year or the current financial year have to file quarterly return in FORM GSTR-1 for July – September, 2017.

Registered persons having aggregate turnover of more than 1.5 crore rupees in the preceding financial year or the current financial year have to file monthly returns in FORM GSTR-1 for July-November, 2017.

There is a fake notification regarding extension of date being circulated on social media. No extension of the last date for filing of GSTR-1 has been given, release clarified.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle