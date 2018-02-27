No extension of deadline for KYC for wallets

Gujarat Global News Network, Mumbai

The Reserve Bank today said there will not be any extension to the February 28 deadline for mandatory KYC-compliance by prepaid wallet customers.

However, customers who have balances in such wallets or prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) need not worry about their money even if they do not do the KYC (know-your- customer) norms, the central bank said today.

There are 55 non-banking PPIs operational now, apart from 50 wallets promoted by banks. They were initially given time till December 31, 2017, to make those accounts KYC- compliant, which was extended to February 28.

RBI clarified that consumers need not panic about their money in the wallets. “ It will not be lost. They can use it but reloading on the wallet and remittances can only resume after completing the KYC requirement. Users will be able to undertake transactions for purchases with the available balance in the wallet.

Full KYC requires users to link their wallet or PPI account with their Aadhaar number. Some other documents like residential proof are needed too.

The RBI had initially given time till December 31, 2017, to make PPI accounts KYC-compliant. This was extended to February 28 after a number of players sought more time as they felt that the KYC norms were tough.

for the month ending December 31, 2017, number of transactions using Prepaid Payment Instruments (which includes both Mobile Wallets and PPI Cards combined) increased by 35% to 319.9 million as compared to 236.2 million in November 2017, and grew 23% compared to 261.1 million in December 2016, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India. The amount transacted went up 8% month on month to Rs 14,334 crores from Rs 13,221 crores, while grew 47% year on year from Rs 9,770 crores in December 2016.

Much of the growth happened in Mobile Wallets, which increased 54.5% month on month to 288.4 million transactions from 186.7 million, and up 35% year on year from 213.1 million transactions in December 2016. Amount transacted using Mobile Wallets grew 34% month on month to Rs 12,568 crores from Rs 9,388 crores, and grew 69% year on year from Rs 7,448 crores in December 2016.

