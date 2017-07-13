No GST on hostel accommodation of educational institutions

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

There will be no GST on annual subscription/fees charged for lodging in hostels. There is no change in tax liability relating to education and related services in the GST era, except reduction in tax rate on certain items of education, a Finance ministry release said.

It may be mentioned that services provided by an educational institution to students, faculty and staff are fully exempt. Thus, services of lodging/boarding in hostels provided by such educational institutions which are providing pre-school education and education up to higher secondary school or equivalent or education leading to a qualification recognised by law, are fully exempt from GST. Annual subscription/fees charged as lodging/boarding charges by such educational institutions from its students for hostel accommodation shall not attract GST.

