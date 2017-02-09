No GUJCET for admissions in medical faculty

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Students seeking admissions to medical and dental faculty in the state will now have to appear only in NEET exams. They will not have to appear in GUJCET exams, State Health Minister Shanker Chuadhary said.

He further clarified that the state government has decided in principal to allot medical and dental seats on pro rata basis to students from the state and other boards respectively.

He said that the government was considering to make class 12 merit as basis for admissions to various para medical courses including nursing and physiotherapy. He said that as per Supreme Court order admissions to various medical and dental courses would be given on the basis of NEET results.

He said that the government will soon come out with new admission rules.

