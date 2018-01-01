No more e-memos, traffic police to collect fine on the spot

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

In a setback to government’s ambitious digital system, the e-memo scheme launched by traffic police has failed. And now the police has decided to revert to its original on the spot fine memo system. The reason people have failed to pay fines for the e-memo!!

Out of 20 lakh e-memos issued for traffic violations in last six months only 7 lakh people paid the fees. Against an estimated Rs.22 crore income the traffic police got only Rs. 7 crore.

This has made the department review the e-memo system. According to senior official on the spot memo system will start from new year January 1 and will be there for one month. After that period it will be again reviewed and final decision would be taken.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle