No more traffic memos on road

From now onwards traffic police will not issue memos on road for traffic violations. They will just send e-challans. As a trial run the traffic branch has decided to do away with on road memo system for June.

Police will just click a picture of the driver and e-challan will be delivered at his address. Sudhir Desai, in-charge additional commissioner of police (traffic), told media on Thursday that the move aims to make the process transparent. “At the moment, more than 3,000 memos are issued by traffic police at crossroads on a daily basis, whereas 5,000 e-challan are generated in the same period. This move will increase the number and efficiency,” he said. In a trial run to assess the efficiency of the City Surveillance and Intelligent Traffic Monitoring System (CSITMS) and new Ahmedabad Traffic Police (ATP) application has been issued to 3,000-plus cops. Officials said 226 crossroads in the city have CCTV coverage whereas 130 more will be added by year-end under the Smart City project of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). The e-payment system for e-challans has is also functional with more than Rs 11 lakh collected via digital payments, they added. Desai said only sub-inspectors and inspectors will be allowed to issue memos on the spot during the trial period. “However, personnel can check your papers and stop and check vehicles,” he said. He added that if the trial is successful, the e-challan project will be expanded. “Earlier, the capacity was up to 800 challans a day. It has now reached 5,000. The delivery system has also been improved by a tie-up with the postal department. There are complaints of wrong challans but the number is still minuscule compared to the number of challans generated,” said Desai.

