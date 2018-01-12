No Narmada water for irrigation after Mar.15

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The newly elected Vijay Rupani government in Gujarat has told farmers that they will not get Narmada water for sowing summer crops. It has said that farmers would get Narmada waters for irrigation only till March 15.

This year Narmada basin dams have only 45 percent storage, a statement issued by Sardar Sarvor Narmada Nigam Ltd. said. Farmers should not sow summer crops relying on Narmada water. They can sow crops if they have other water sources, it added.

SSNL said that the priority was to provide drinking water to people across the state. It said that Gujarat share of Narmada water has been cut from 9 million acre feet to 4.71 million acre ft by Narmada control authority. In a meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday the authority declared cut in share of Narmada water for both Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. This year due to less rainfall in MP the dams do not adequate water.

