No proposal to extend date for filing Income tax returns

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

The Central Board of Direct Taxation on Saturday announced that there is no proposal to extend the date of filing the Income Tax return. As per CBDT, all tax payers should file returns on or before July 31. The deadline for filing I-T returns has been fixed for July 31.

This announcement by the tax board is contrary to the reports that the Government was planning to extend the date of ITR filing. The last date of filing returns, would remain as July 31, while urging taxpayers to ensure complete adherence to norms and timely completion of the procedure.

There were reports that time limit might be extended as people have not fully complied with new laws. Secondly there were hints that time might be extended in flood hit states like Gujarat and Assam.

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle