No spiking of marks in board exams now

Starting current academic year education boards in the country will stop awarding moderation of marks for upward revision/ spiking. However, the policy of grace marks to improve pass percentage will continue.

The decisions were taken at a meeting to review the Policy of Moderation of marks here today. All State Boards decided to stop awarding moderation of marks for upward revision /spiking of marks from the current year except Kerala Board and subject to amendment in the State regulations, if required. However, Kerala Board conveyed to do away with moderation from the next year.

All State Boards decided to continue with the policy of Grace Marks for lower level performance to improve the pass percentage but the policy should be placed on Board’s website for transparency. It was also decided to show grace marks distinctly in the Marks Sheet.

