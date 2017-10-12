No toll tax on SP ring road now

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The state government has abolished the toll-tax in the AUDA areas falling along the Sardar Patel Ring Road.

Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said that two-wheelers, passengers auto-rickshaws and four-wheelers will be benefitted from this move. According to an estimate more than 11,000 vehicles pass through the Ring-Road daily.

The toll-tax collection is approximately Rs. 8-crore. AUDA will now pay the amount to the toll-tax company, Patel said. This decision was taken by the Urban Development Department and AUDA would save money as well as time of the citizens.

