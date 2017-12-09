No ‘vikas’ in Modi’s speeches: Rahul

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the issue of ‘development’ has been missing from his speeches. Modi was daily changing his agenda as he was being exposed.

At a rally in Harij in Patan district Rahul said that Modi talks about Narmada one day, second day he talks about OBCs, then 22 years of development but nothing clicked. Finally he has come on Mani Shanker Aiyar’s remark and has made it an election issue, he added.“It is very interesting to see how the truth catches up with the people.

Referring to a report, Gandhi denounced the Modi government for spending “Rs 3,700 crore in advertisements”. “As per a figure yesterday, the Modi government has spent Rs 3,700 crore in advertisements. So all the money (of this government) is going in building its image and to industrialists,” he said. “Our government will use that money for your health and education,” the Congress VP said.

The Congress VP also talked about Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah’s company turnover and Rafale fighter jet deal, Gandhi said Modi did not raise the issue of corruption in the entire election campaign. “Modiji cannot escape from Rafale or Jay Shah issues, whatever he may say (in election rallies). Even if he does not talk about corruption in his 200 speeches, the PM cannot escape this. Gujarat has decided that the next government will not be of the industrialists, but will be of the poor, farmers, labourers, and small businessmen,” he said.

Rahul said that when elected Congress government will waive off loans of farmers.“I promise that the Congress will get you the right price (for your produce) and will also let you know in advance how much you are going to get,” he said. Gandhi said a Congress government will also spend money on improving health care facilities and education in the state. Attacking the government on demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax, he alleged the winter session of Parliament was delayed because the PM did not want to answer questions on GST and noteban.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle