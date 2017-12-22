Nocturnal zoo to open for visitors from Dec.26

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The city will have one more attraction- a nocturnal zoo- where visitors can see animals which move in dark. The zoo will be inaugurated on Christmas Day during the Kankaria festival. The zoo is spread over 9,000 sq.m area and will have thrilling sound effects giving a feeling of jungle.

The zoo having a modern design will be housed in two tunnels which will have glass houses for animals, zoo superintendent Dr. R K Sahu said. As visitors move through the tunnels there will be sound effects of animals, birds to give a complete forest feeling.

The zoo will have animals like leopard, jackal, hyena, night heron and birds like owl and bat. With light system night effect will be created in the glass houses for animals and birds so that they move and people are able to see them. In the evening the lights would be bright giving a day effect so that animals can rest.

The fee for the zoo is Rs.50 in which one can see the Kankaria zoo also, he said. The nocturnal zoo has geothermal radiation system for temperature control which has been used for the first time in the country.

Hyderabad and a couple of cities have nocturnal zoo but Ahmedabad zoo will be the best, Dr. Sahu claimed.

