Nod to seven new medical colleges in Gujarat

The Gujarat government has given nod to seven new self finance medical colleges. With this there will be increase of 1050 seats from academic year 2018-19.

The five new brown field colleges would be set up at Dahod, vyara, Bharuch, Banaskantha and Amreli. In addition, two green field colleges one at Vatrak and another at Visnagar will also be set up.

The proposals for the above colleges have been sent to Medical Council of India (MCI) for approval, State Helath minister Shanker Chaudhary said. He said that two colleges will be set up in tribal areas which would not only improve health facilities but also provide an opportunity to the students.

All the colleges are self financed and attached with hospitals. Each college will have 150 seats at MBBS level.

