Non bailable warrant issued against Patidar leader Hardik and six others

A court in Visnagar on Wednesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Patidar leader Hardik Patel and six others after he failed to appear before it for the second consecutive time in a case of vandalising the office of a BJP MLA during the quota stir in 2015.

The warrant was issued for not attending the last three court proceedings. A case was registered against Hardik Patel, leader of the Patidar quota stir, and 17 others in 2015 for ransacking the office of a BJP Legislator, Rushikesh Patel, during a protest rally. A similar warrant was issued against another leader Lalji Patel, too. “I have been regularly attending the hearings. It is only today that due to some social commitment I could not attend,” Lalji Patel told reporters.

Hardik Patel and others had in the past secured bail in the case. Hardik through his lawyer Rajendra Patel, today moved an application seeking exemption from personal appearance citing his busy schedule. However, the court rejected his plea. While the PAAS convener failed to appear before the court for second time, including today, Lalji Patel and others remained absent for the first time.

Patidar leader, Atul Patel, claimed this would have an adverse impact on the already worsening poll prospects of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“It has been 27 months and 18 days since we launched the agitation and we will continue to fight against the BJP with more force. As for Hardik, we will consult our lawyers and take the legal process forward,” he said.

