North Gujarat flooded, army called

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Continuous heavy rains in parts of Gujarat have created havoc and flooded many areas. Banaskantha district in North Gujarat is flooded and one person has died in the rains. Dhanera and Dantiwada in the district received 14 inches of rains in 12 hours inundating the areas. Heavy rains in Rajasthan are creating more trouble with water coming in rivers in the state.

The state administration has geared up to face more problems with the met office forecasting heavy to very heavy rains during next three days. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a high level meeting to take stock of the situation. three more NRDF teams have been put up in Dhanera and Deesa and people from low lying areas are being shifted to safer places. Houses in low lying areas are flooded and NRDF teams are helping people move out.

12 teams of NRDF with 36 boats are working in Dhanera- Deesa areas where army has been deployed. One column of army is doing rescue operations in the worst hit Dhanera. One SDRF team is also deployed in the area.

Three helicopters of IAF have been pressed into service to rescue people trapped in flood waters. There has been huge income of water in Sipu and Banskantha districts forcing the authorities to open the gates of the dam. This would flood low lying areas and more than 2000 people have been shifted to safer places. In addition about 200 people have been shifted in Gandhinagar, Kalol and nearby places.

Temple town Ambaji is flooded with continuous rains for last 32 hours. Food packets are being distributed to the people in affected areas.

(For news in Hindi see our Hindi daily Chaupal Chronicle)