Now Aadhar card must for death also!!!

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

The government seems to link each and everything to Aadhar card. Now the Home ministry today announced that Aadhar card is must for registration of death. From October 1, Aadhar number will be necessary for death certificate.

The Registrar General India (RGI), which functions under the home ministry, said the use of Aadhaar will ensure accuracy of the details provided by the deceased’s family.

Aadhaar will be made mandatory for registering the deceased in all states across India, except Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya.For each of these states, a date will be notified separately.

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle