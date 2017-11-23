Now Bharatsinh hit by fake resignation letter

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

A resignation letter supposedly signed by Gujarat Congress President Bharatsinh Sonki went viral on Friday. The party was quick to deny it and said that it was fake. Earlier this week a fake list of Congress candidates was released on social sites. The party even lodged a police complaint in this matter.

The resignation letter was written in Hindi and it had signature of Solanki. It says that he was hurt the way in which candidates were selected for the Gujarat elections. The letter says that tickets were sold and party had budged from pressure of certain elements.

The letter also mentions Ahmed Patel, senior Congress leader and charged him of misusing his authority in ticket distribution. The letter mentions that solanki was upset by all these developments and certain incidents where party workers fought against each other.

Reacting to the letter Solanki said that this was totally fake. Party president has no authority to distribute tickets. “ I am a soldier of Congress and will always remain in the party”, he added.

