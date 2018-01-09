Now book Gir safari online 30 minutes before visit

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

There is a good news for tourists visiting world famous Gir sanctuary. They can now book permits online half an hour prior to their visit. Not only that they can also get advantage of waiting list as the forest department has relaxed rules for booking and cancellation.

According to new rules as against 48 hour time limit for both booking and cancellation now one can book or cancel permits just 30 minutes before. This will enable other tourists to visit the safari, the only abode of Asiatic lions. The department will prepare a waiting list and permits will be issued on first-come-first serve basis.

In addition to this the forest department is also planning bookings in foreign countries. The forest department is in talks with several banks to facilitate payment in international currencies on its safari booking website

At present, the foreigners wanting to visit the national park of Devaliya interpretation zone can take online permits only when they come to India and pay in local currency. Currently, this facility is available only to Indian tourists

After the tie-up with banks, these visitors will be able to use their international credit or debit cards on the booking portal to pay tourist permit charges. The Indian banks will convert the foreign currency and deposit in the account of the forest department.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle