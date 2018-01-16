Now buy Patanjali products online

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Now Patanjali products can be bought online. Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali ayurved has partnered with eight major players including Amazon and flipkart for selling its products.

“We are targeting sales of over Rs 1,000 crore this year and would try to have more than that as we have just started now”, Baba said. “Online mechanism aims to provide convenient and efficient options along with extension of traditional retail market”, he added.

The company said it has partnered eight players, which also include Grofers, Shopclues, BigBasket, 1mg, Paytm Mall and Netmeds, through which its entire range of products would be available online. Our motto is :from Haridwar to Har dwar”, Baba says smilingly. This would be in addition to patanjali’s own portal where products are sold online.

He further said: “Our products are sold at around 15 to 20 lakh kirana stores and 75 per cent are still left to be covered. We would connect with them and this year we are targeting to cover 50 lakh kirana shops. Now we are looking rural coverage also.”

Baba plans to foray into few more areas like bottled water and clothes and footwear.

“We have around 5,000 exclusive stores and would add more into that. We are going to launch a new loyalty card on January 26, named ‘Swadesh Samridhi’,” said Ramdev. Patanjali has plans to connect around five crore people through its loyalty programme, which would also offer insured sum to the holders in case of death and disability, he said.

“We have created the annual production capacity worth Rs 50,000 crore, the highest in FMCG sector so far at Haridwar and Tejpur, Assam. Besides work is in progress at full speed at Noida, Nagpur and Indore as well,” said Ramdev.

When asked about exports, Ramdev said that from the next fiscal export would start once its export oriented unit at Miha in Nagpur becomes operational. “This will facilitate export of Patanjali products to the UAE, the US, Canada, Europe, South America, African countries besides others.”

Recently, Patanjali had forayed into kids and adult diapers and affordable sanitary napkins segments. Last month, it had also announced to venturing into solar equipment manufacturing. In 2016-17, it had crossed a turnover of Rs 10,500 crore and aims a two-fold growth this fiscal.

