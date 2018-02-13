Now JioPhone with facebook feature

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Starting tomorrow, Facebook will be available on the JioPhone, India ka smartphone. This new version of the Facebook app is built specially for Jio KaiOS, a web based operating system designed for JioPhone, so that its users get the best experience of Facebook. This will open up Facebook for potential 50 Crore feature phone users in India. The Facebook App can be downloaded from the JioAppStore on the JioPhone by all the existing and new JioPhone users.

The new Facebook app for JioPhone offers a comprehensive Facebook experience, allowing people to connect with the people who matter most. It supports push notifications, video, and links to external content. The app is also optimized to successfully accommodate the cursor function on JioPhone and delivers a best-in-class performance for Facebook’s most popular features, such as News Feed and Photos.

“JioPhone is the world’s most affordable smartphone built with transformational technology especially for Indians to migrate from a feature phone to a smartphone. As promised, JioPhone will be home to the world’s leading applications, starting with Facebook. Jio, the world’s largest mobile data network, is built to empower every Indian with the power of data and JioPhone is an integral part of this Jio movement,” said Akash Ambani, Director, Jio.

“We are excited about our partnership with Jio and the opportunity to provide the best possible Facebook experience for millions of people using JioPhone,” said Francisco Varela, Vice President of Mobile Partnerships, Facebook. “Working with partners like Jio, we want to make sure everyone, everywhere has the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of being connected.”

