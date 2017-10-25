Now link Aadhaar by March 31 next year

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

The deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar for government schemes has been postponed to March 31,2018. The Centre told the Supreme Court today that will take no coercive action against those who do not have Aadhaar and they will not be denied social welfare scheme benefits till March 31.

As many as 135 schemes (of 35 ministries) including the free cooking gas (LPG) to poor women, kerosene and fertilizer subsidy, targeted public distribution system (PDS) and MGNREGA will be covered by the extension, Advocate General K K Venugopal told the apex court.

This is in response to various petitions in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the decision to make linking of mobile numbers and bank accounts with Aadhaar. Petitioners had said that it is illegal.

The Centre had earlier extended the last date for mandatory linking of the 12-digit biometric identification number to avail social benefits to December 31, 2017 from the earlier September 30.

