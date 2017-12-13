Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

The government has extended the deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts to March 31,2018. And it has also said that to open a new account aadhaar is not mandatory. However, the account holder will have to give the Aadhaar number within six months.

After considering various representations received and inputs received from Banks, it has been decided to notify 31st March, 2018 or six months from the date of commencement of account based relationship by the client, whichever is later, as the date of submission of the Aadhaar number, and Permanent Account Number or Form 60 by the clients to the reporting entity. Necessary notification in this regard has been issued, according to a release by Finance ministry. If aadhaar is not provided within six months then account will be ceased.

