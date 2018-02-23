Now no reservation charts on train coaches

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

There will be no reservation charts pasted on railway coaches from March1. With an aim to go paperless the railways has decided to do away with charts on experimental basis for six months.

The stations will have digital and printed reservation charts. This system will be implemented in all A1, A and B class stations. The railways had implemented this in New Delhi, Mumbai Central, Chennai central, Howrah and Siyaldah stations. Looking to its success now it has been extended to other stations, a release by railways said.

