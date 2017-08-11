Now passengers name can be changed in group reservations

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Now one can make changes in name in reserved berth/ seat in group reservations in trains.

In case of change of name in group bookings, the party has to make a request in writing at least 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train. Request for such change will be granted only once and will not be granted in excess of ten percent of the total strength of the group. Where calculation of 10% of the total strength is in decimal, the concept of rounding off will be applicable and any calculation equal to or more than 0.5 will be rounded off to the next higher number, a western railway release said.

Presently, a berth/seat reserved in the name of a person is to be used only by that person, except in case of Government servant proceeding on duty, family members, students of a recognized educational institution, marriage party or NCC Cadets.

