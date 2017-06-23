Now passports in Hindi also

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

Passports would now be in both Hindi and English, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj announced today. At present passports are just in English.

In changes aimed at easing the process of getting a passport, the minister also announced 10 per cent reduction in passport fee for applicants who are under eight and over 60 and said ration cards could be submitted while applying for tatkal passports.

Giving the option of submitting submit a ration card would greatly help people in rural areas who do not have a PAN card.

Personal details in passports are now printed only in English and Swaraj said she had received several complaints about it.

“Passports should at least be bilingual. All Arab countries have their passport in Arabic, Germany makes it in German and Russia makes it in Russian. Why can’t we make it Hindi? “Now, we have given an order to Nashik Printing Press that passports should be (printed) in Hindi as well. So you will receive passports in Hindi and English,” Swaraj said at an event to mark 50 years of the Passport Act, 1967.

The postal department released a commemorative stamp on the occasion. Swaraj said there was a rise in the demand for passports for the elderly.

“There will be a 10 per cent reduction in passport fee for applicants who are under eight and over 60. And this will be applicable from tomorrow,” she announced.

While applying for tatkal passports, the minister said, applicants could give a copy of their Aadhar card, PAN card or ration card, voter identification card apart from a self attested letter that he/she does not have any criminal complaint against him/her.

