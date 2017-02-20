Now withdraw Rs.50,000 from your savings accounts

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

The weekly limit on withdrawal of cash from savings bank accounts has increased to Rs 50,000, from the current Rs 24,000. The limit will be removed from March 13.

“Effective February 20, 2017, the limits from cash withdrawal from savings bank accounts will be enhanced to Rs 50,000 per week from the current limit of Rs 24,000 per week (and) effective March 13, 2017, there will be no limits prescribed by RBI on cash withdrawal from savings bank accounts”, a statement by RBI said.

The Government and RBI had imposed limits on withdrawal of money from ATMs and bank branches in view of the currency shortage following demonetization

