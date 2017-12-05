Okhi affects campaigning for Gujarat elections

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Okhi cyclone has severly affected poll campaign in the state. The campaigning for the first phase where polling would be held on Dec.9 has reached high pitch but all the meetings and rallies of leaders have been cancelled.

Prime Minister NArendra Modi was to attend a rally in Surat but it has been cancelled. On Tuesday rallies of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and BJP president Amit Shah were cancelled. Rahul had to make landing at Bhuj airport instead of Kandla. He could address only one of his four meeting in Anjar of Kutch while owing to bad weather and rain his three other meetings at Morbi, Dhranghdhra and Wadhvan in Surendranagar were cancelled.

PM in a tweet appealed BJP workers to help in Okhi cyclone. He said BJP Karyakartas should work shoulder to shoulder in providing relief to the affected

BJP leader Shah’s meeting at Sihor and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district and Rajula in Amreli district were called off as it was not possible for a chopper to land there owing to rain and bad weather.

Meetings of Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Bhojpuri Superstar cum Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwary were also cancelled.

Election rallies of NCP leader Praful Patel, union minister Purshottam Rupala were also called off.

