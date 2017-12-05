Okhi brings widespread rains in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Gujarat on Tuesday witnessed widespread rains due to effect of cyclone Okhi which is expected to make a fall at midnight. Rains with high speed winds were witnessed in most parts of the state. The state administration has geared up to meet any eventuality and six teams of NRDF have been deployed.

Okhi is expected to make a landfall at Surat today midnight. In view of this about 4,000 people have been shifted to safer places. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Chief Secretary J N Singh are in Surat to take stock of the situation.

According to met office the cyclonic storm Okhi has weakened and will turn into deep depression or depression by the time it reaches South Gujarat. On Tuesday afternoon it was situated 390 km South- South west of Surat. The sea would become rough and heavy rainfall is expected in coastal areas.

At a high level meeting with district collectors Chief Secretary instructed them to take all precautionary measures to avoid any accidents. Fishermen have been asked to return and more than 13,000 boats have returned. All the coasts have number 3 signal.

The unseasonal rains have caused damage to crops and produces like groundnut. At present castor, cumin, cotton crops are standing in farms in Saurasthra and it has been destroyed. According to an estimate 18 lakh hectare Rabi crop has been affected in the state.

Groundnut has been taken off and bundles were lying in market yards in Rajkot to be sold. Last night rains have destroyed the crops. The state government has shifted more than 6 lakh bags of groundnut in godowns, Singh said.

In Surat the district administration has geared up and has sent more than 13 lakh SMS to people cautioning them about the storm. People have been advised to remain indoors and not to venture out. Work has been stopped at construction sites and school- colleges will remain closed on Wednesday.

Gas exploration work was being carried out in sea near Surat. All the five sites have been closed and precautions are being taken at Hazira. More than 7,000 agiyaras from Valsad and Bharuch have been shifted to safer places.

On Tuesday there were rains in Surat, Valsad, Navsari, Dangs, Tapi, Bharuch, Narmada, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad. Amreli, Bhavnagar and Gir- Somnath district in Saurasthra are most affected by Okhi bringing medium to heavy rains with high speed winds. More than 74 talukas received rains on Tuesday and Khergam in Navsari got highest rainfall of around one inch.

