Okhi cyclone likely to hit South Gujarat on Dec.5

Cyclone Okhi is likely to hit south Gujarat coast around December 5 midnight and will cause heavy rains in the area according to forecast by Indian Meteorological Department(IMD). No.2 signal has been put on all coasts and fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep seas.

In view of the situation the state administration is on alert to take all preventive measures. At a meeting of the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA) here today with senior officers here today Chief Secretary J.N. Singh directed the administration to open round-the-clock control room at the taluka towns in the districts likely to be affected and be prepared for any eventuality.

Even as the Cyclone reached 850km south-southwest of Surat and though weakened, deep depression could cause the cyclone hit the seacoast with a velocity of 60-70 kmph.

Principal Secretary Revenue Pankaj Kumar said the cyclone may cause heavy rain in Valsad, Surat, Navsari, Dangs, Bharuch and Tapi districts in south Gujarat, and in Amreli, Bhavnagar and Gir-Somnath districts in the Saurashtra region, besides Diu, Daman and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Fishermen on high sea have been advised to immediately return back to the coast. Fishery Department officers and Port Officers have been directed to be present at their headquarters.

Two teams of NDRF have been sent to Surat and Navsari in south Gujarat, while that from Rajkot have been sent to coastal districts in the Saurashtra region.

District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners have been asked to be equipped with rescue and relief teams to send the teams in case of emergency.

He appealed to the public to be alert and awake to the situation by December 5 evening and not panic. IMD officer Jayant Sarkar, senior officers of Army, Air Force and Navy were also present in the meeting.

