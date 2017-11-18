One minister ten MLAs dropped in second list of BJP candidates

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Bharatiya Janata Party today evening declared its second list of candidates for Gujarat Assembly election which has 36 names. Yesterday, party had released list of 70 candidates. Nirmala Wadhvani, a Minister and ten sitting MLAs have been dropped in this list. In the first list of 70 candidates only one sitting MLA was dropped and 49 were given ticket again.

With this BJP has declared names for 106 of 182 seats of the Assembly for which two phase election will be held on December 9 and December 14. The list has candidates of both phases. The nomination process for phase one has already started and the last date for filing nominations is November 21. Congress which had announced its first list on November 16 has been delaying it and has not announced any name. Sources say that Congress will announce list on Monday, a day before the last day.

The minister Nirmala Wadhvani represented Naroda constituency in Ahmdedbad. In this Sindhi dominated constituency ticket has been given Balram Thavani, who also represents Sindhi community. He is a former municipal councilor who was denied corporation ticket after the two child rule came in force. Ticket for Gondal seats has been given to Gita Jadeja wife of sitting MLA Jayrajsinh Jadeja who has been convicted in a murder case.

In the second list of 36 candidates, 29 are new while six are old. It has 18 candidates of first phase and 18 of the second. Of these four are women. The list has four candidates from Ahmedabad which is in second phase .In the first there were 58 candidates of first phase and 12 of second. In the first list, party had names of five candidates who had switched over from Congress to BP in RS election revolt in which 14 Congress MLAs had quit Congress to support BJP.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle