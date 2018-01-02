One more Gujarat minister demands better ministry

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

In yet another ‘protest’ which is likely to snowball into another crisis State Fisheries Minister Purushottam Solanki has demanded a important ministry in the newly formed Vijaybhai Rupani government in Gujarat . Solanki who has been elected for the fifth term represents the powerful Koli community of Bhavnagar.

Solanki said that he was not annoyed with the party but his community wanted that he should be given an important ministry. He says that he has not much work to do in fisheries ministry.

Solanki’s demand has come up just two days after deputy chief Minister Nitin Patel pressurized party leaders to give him Finance ministry. Patel had not taken charge for two days and had threatened to quit if he was not given the ministry. Though he said that his fight was for self respect. The strong Patidar community also came out in support of Patel and BJP which had to bear brunt of powerful agitation by Patidars had to give away.

In a similar tone, Solanki said that his community wanted a better ministry for him. On Tuesday he had gone to meet Chief Minister who asked him to come after 2-3 days. Later state education minister and senior leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasma undertook fire fighting operation to pacify Solanki.

He said that Solanki would not damage party and the party would chalk out some strategy.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle