One more Indian shot dead in US

Hate crime cases seems to be rising at an alarming rate in US with one Indian origin businessman shot dead outside his home in South Carolina on Thursday night. Barely a week ago a Indian engineer was shot dead in Kansas. The incident has sent shock waves among the Indian community which is more and more worried about its security in new Prez Donald Trump’s rule.

Harnish Patel (43) had closed his shop at 11.24 pm and barely ten minutes later he was shot dead outside his house in Lancaster, a media report said. Lancaster County police received calls at 11:33 PM after people called 911 to say that they heard screaming and gunshots.

Friends and customers were in shock and were visiting Patel’s home to offer condolences to his family. Local officials in Lancaster, however, did not believe that Patel’s killing was a bias crime as investigations are on.

The station said that Patel was survived by his wife and child in elementary school, who were at home when he was killed. People had created an impromptu shrine outside Patel’s Speed Mart store by leaving balloons and flowers in his memory, the station said. A sign on door read, “Store closed for few days because of family emergency. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

