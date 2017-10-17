One more lion safari park in Gujarat inaugurated

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Gujarat now has one more lion safari park where people can see the famous Asiatic Lion. The ‘ Ambardi Safari Park’ in Amreli was opened today for tourists. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani inaugurated the park.

The new interpretation zone will draw tourists heading to Diu. This is the second interpretation zone after Devaliya near Gir sanctuary. The new park is spread in 350 hectares near Dhari and will have two lionesses and a lion.

Tourists can view the lions in a forest department bus. The ticket cost will be Rs 150 per person on weekdays and Rs 190 on weekends. This June, the union ministry of environment forest gave its final approval to the interpretation zone at Ambardi in Dhari taluka. The interpretation zone had hit a roadblock, after officials of the Central Zoo Authority of India (CZAI) refused to give their final approval to the park due to inadequate fencing.

Last Wednesday, the interpretation zone had got the green signal from the Gujarat high court, which dismissed a PIL opposing the park’s creation.

