One more swine flu death in Ahmedabad

One more person has died from swine flu in the city taking the toll to 16 starting January this year. A 50 year old man residing in Vejalpur area of the city died in hospital due to swine flu.

Till now 90 cases have been reported from the city. In July till now more than 15 people are affected with swine flu and two have died, Medical Officer of Health (MOH) Dr. Bhavin solanki said. He added that people should take precautions in this monsoon season and consult doctor in case of fever, cough and cold.

There has been spike in malaria, diarrhea, jaundice and typhoid cases also. A case of cholera has been reported from Maninagar area of the city.

