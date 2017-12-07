Only 15.58% students pass in HSC Oct. exam

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Only 15.58 percent students have passed in 12th general and professional stream in October exams. The results were declared on Thursday and out of 1.04 lakh students who appeared for the exam only 16,291 have passed. Females fared better with 21.34 percent pass percentage as compared to 13.77 of males.

Surprisingly pass percentage in Gujarati language is only 14.15 percent. Highest passing percentage is of Hindi with 68.32 percent. As per a release by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board students fared poorly in statistics and accountancy with pass percentage of only12.77 and 14.23 respectively.

Tapi district topped the list with highest pass percentage of 23.20 while Junagadh recorded lowest result of 10.16%. total 1,11,203 students had registered for the exams and 1,04,560 appeared for it. 213 cases of malpractices were reported and result has been withheld.

