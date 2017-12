Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

One of the significant factor in Gujarat elections is use of NOTA. According to Election Commission figures 5.42 lakh voters have selected ‘none of the above’. This constitutes 1.8 percent voters.

BJP has polled 49.1 percent while Congress has got 41.4 percent. independents have polled 4.3 percent while BTP has got 0.8 percent.

