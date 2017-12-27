P Sainath to deliver Joshi memorial lecture

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Leading journalist P. Sainath will deliver the annual Umashankar Joshi Memorial Lecture on Friday. The topic would be “Telling the Stories of 833 Million Indians in the Digital Age: The People’s Archive of India”.

Sainath has been a leading journalist for the past 37 years. He is the founder member of PARI (People’s Archive of Rural India). He was formerly the rural affairs editor with The Hindu. He is the author of Everybody Loves a Good Drought. The main focus of Sainath’s writing is social and economic inequality. He has written extensively on rural affairs, poverty and the aftermath of globalization in India. He has been awarded Ramon Magsaysay Award ‘for his passionate commitment as a journalist to restore the rural poor to India’s national consciousness.’

Sainath also takes all the photographs that have accompanied his reporting for the past 30 years. His exhibition Visible Work, Invisible Women: Women and Work in Rural India has been viewed by over 600,000 people in India. Sainath’s most important work in the last decade focuses on India’s agrarian crisis, with roughly 200 exclusive field reports and news analysis and hundreds of photographs. This work has established that more than a quarter of a million farmers have committed suicide since 1955.

Sainath will share some of his work from the rural archive he has collected in the lecture. He will discuss the issues of agrarian crisis, inequality, especially women and inequality, and rural distress with an illustrated presentation of some of the stories of the rural poor documented by him and his team.

The lecture organized by Gangotri Trust will be at Ahmedabad Management Association[AMA].

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle