PAAS alleges Rs 40 crore deal of BJP in sex video of Hardik Patel

PAAS leader Hardik Patel’s aides Dinesh Bambhania today claimed Hardik is likely to face rape complaint by a woman soon as two sex videos involving the name of Hardik Patel have already been released. These videos have created political storm in Gujarat and ruling BJP and opposition Congress have come against each other.

At a hurriedly called press conference in the afternoon Deputy Chief Minister denied allegations of PAAS leaders and alleged that former PAAS leaders were going against Hardik Patel as there was dispute between them and Hardik over sharing the money Congress is giving to Hardik to run agitation against government. He said that if Patidars were so confident about CD being fake then what was stopping them from filing police complaints? He said that Patidars in the state had condemned the incident and it was clear that such leaders cannot be trusted to lead the community.

Interacting with media Bambhania alleged that there was a Rs 40 crore deal between BJP and former PAAS members to morph CDs showing Hardik Patel with women in obscene poses. . He accused that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and BJP President Jitu Vaghani were hatching a conspiracy to implicate Hardik in rape case. They want him in jail like Narain Sai, son of Asharam.

Dinesh Bhambhaniya said that BJP has made 52 such fake CDs of Patidar leaders. These CDs would be released if Patidars contest elections. He said that CDs had been morphed abroad and Rs.40 crore was spent on it. He claimed, “They made a deal with a girl named Payal that she would file a rape case against Hardik in return for which she would receive Rs 50 lakh.”

He added, “Former PAAS member Vipul Mendpara from Varachcha and builder Bimal Patel had held a meeting with Rupani and Vaghani in Bhavnagar to hatch a plan to defame PAAS leaders. They came up with the idea of using sex CDs to discredit Hardik and other convenors. Bimal transferred a huge amount to Mendpara’s bank account for the purpose. After the CD’s release, Mendpara has gone underground.” The sex CD purportedly features Hardik Patel in a hotel room with a woman.

The PAAS convenor also alleged that a police commissioner, an SP and two inspectors were involved in the CD scam following directions from the BJP.

Bambhaniya said he had evidence to back up his claims. “We are weighing legal options to initiate in the matter. We plan to file a complaint in Gujarat High Court,” he said.

