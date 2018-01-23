Padmavaat protest, mobs set fire to vehicles, damage shops

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Police had to fire two rounds in air as mobs protesting Padmavvat set fire to vehicles and damaged shops in the malls in the western part of Ahmedabadlate in the evening. Mobs blocked roads while targeting malls and multiplexes.

Protests against Padmavaat are becoming violent and spreading to newer areas as Supreme Court has cleared the screening of the film on January 25, Thursday. Violence also broke out in Surat in South Gujarat and Kheralu in north Gujarat.

At least three malls, Acropolis, Himalaya and Ahmedabad one were targeted by crowds. They burnt two wheelers. Theaters in these malls were attacked despite theaters here making it clear that they would not screen the movie.

Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja said that police had detained 30 person and initiated probe into the incidents. He said that he was in contact with the Karni leaders who have been steering protests against the film. He said that government would follow Supreme Court and allow the screening of film in the state.

(For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle)