‘Padmavat’ bandh flops in Gujarat

Barring sporadic incidents of violence in Mehsana situation remained peaceful elsewhere in Gujarat on Thursday during nationwide bandh call given by Karni Sena to protest release of ‘Padmavat’. Though Rajput organizations in the state had called off bandh as multiplex theatre owners association had announced that the film would not be released anywhere in the state.

In evening a group of protestors in a village in Mehsana district petled stones at a police car in which two policemen were injured. The mob also pelted stones at the car of SRP office. However police quickly brought the situation under control.

The ST corporation did not ply buses on Mehsana and Banaskantha routes as a precautionary measure. Since last few days buses on these routes were targeted and 26 buses were damaged.

Life was normal in most of the cities though attendance in schools and colleges was low. In Rajkot, Mehsana, Gondal, Bhavanagar members of karni sena forced shop keepers to down their shutters.

In Ahmedabad RAF conducted flag march in western part of the city which witnessed violence on Tuesday. The state government had provided additional police in the city. Meanwhile, 25 karni sena members who were arrested on Wednesday were granted bail by local court.

