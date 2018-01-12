‘Padmavat’ will not be released in Gujarat :CM

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Perhaps taking a cue from neighbouring Rajasthan, Gujarat too has joined the bandwagon and decided not to release Padmavat in theatres. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today announced that despite clearance from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) the film would not be released in the state.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali fim ‘Padmavati’ has been in controversy since beginning. Rajputs all over the country have opposed the film stating that it was tampering with historical facts. Shree Rajput Karni Sena, an outfit has launched all India protests over the release.

Though the director has renamed the film as ‘Padmavat’ and many scenes have been cut there are still protests over its release. It is slated to be released on Jan.25

