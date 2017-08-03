Partial lunar eclipse on Monday

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

A partial lunar eclipse will occur on August 7 which will begin from h. 10.52 and will continue upto 00.49 hours on August 8. Only a small fraction of the Moon will come under Earth’s shadow at maximum eclipse. This partial eclipse will be visible from all over India.

The eclipse will be visible in the region covering Western Pacific Ocean,Oceania, Australia, Asia, Africa, Europe and Antarctica. The entire partial eclipse will be visible from central and east Africa, central Russia, China, India , the Far East and most of Australia.

The places from where the beginning of the umbral phase will be visible at the time of moonset are western parts of North Pacific Ocean and South Pacific Ocean. The places from where the ending of umbral phase will be visible at the time of moonrise are north western part of Africa, eastern parts of Spain, France and Germany.

The next eclipse of the Moon will occur on January 31, 2018, which will be a total lunar eclipse and will be visible from India.

