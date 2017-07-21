Party has not ousted Vaghela : Congress

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Congress has clarified that it has not expelled senior leader Shankersinh Vaghela. During his ‘sam amvedna’ sammelan today Vaghela claimed that Congress party expelled him 24 hours back.

He said that party leaders did not even wait for his speech at the sammelan. He said that “how did they know what I was going to speak”. On the other hand state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said that Vaghela is a senior leader of the party. We all respect him and we have not expelled him, he added.

