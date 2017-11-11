Paswan dubs dalit atrocity case of Una is minor incident

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Prominent Dalit leader and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan who is in Gujarat to campaign for BJP ftion here or Assembly elections is of the view that condition of dalits in Gujarat is better than Bihar, state to Paswan belongs. This statement was in response to a question at his media interaction about his views on atrocity incident in Una in Gujarat, a major issue of dalit agitation in Gujarat. Paswan, President of LJP said that the Una atrocity case in Gujarat was just “a minor incident”. He said that dalit flogging incident would be counted common if we look at the incidents happening in Bihar on an average day. People in Gujarat created a huge ruckus over the Una incident, but thd situation in Bihar is not like this. Gujarat government took sufficient action against culprits of Una and PM Modi also gave his reaction on the issue very timely. Talking about atrocities on Dalits in Bihar, Paswan said that when Lalu Prasad was part of the government, dalit atrocities were frequent.Since Nitish Kumar has joined hands with the NDA situation is improving. This invoked sharp reaction from dalit Jignesh Mewani who is leading powerful dalit agitation in Gujarat. Jignesh Mevani demanded his resignation for the insensitive remarks. He said, “If the Una incident is a minor incident, why did 30 people consume poison? Thousands of people came out on the roads to oppose the inhuman treatment meted out to the Dalit men. Politicians sitting in the air conditioned rooms will not understand how humiliating it is for a person when people from cow protection groups or upper caste undress you in public and thrash you. To decide whether the Una incident is minor or major you should ask the victim of the incident, Balubhai Sarvaiyya who suffered injuries from the public beating.” Four men from the Dalit community were thrashed by some cow vigilantes in Una last July for skinning a dead cow. For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle