Patanjali Ayurvedic products through CSC network

Ayurvedic products of Patanjali of Baba Ramdev will be sold at village level through vast network of common service centers (CSC) as per an agreement with the government. An official release issued by PIB said CSC SPV has tied up with Patanjali Ayurveda for sale of Patanjali products at the last mile through the vast network of Common Services Centers. The products would be sold through distributor model through CSC District VLE Societies.

Union Minister for Electronics & IT and Law & Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad said said that, 40,000 CSCs have registered with Patanjali for medical tele-consultations through 800 ayurvedic practitioners, benefiting citizens in rural India.

On the occasion, Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali announced provision of free Yoga training to CSC Village Level Entrepreneurs at Patanjali Yog Pith to teach Yoga in rural areas to realise the dream of making India disease free.

