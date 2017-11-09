Patidar – Congress talks positive but inconclusive

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The meeting between Congress leaders and representatives of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) on Wednesday late night remained inconclusive. Congress gave three options to Patidars and now Patidar leader Hardik Patel will take the final call. He was not present in the meeting.

Though neither Congress nor PAAS divulged any details about the meeting. But Patidars out rightly rejected economically backward class (EBC) status. “We have rejected the Congress’ reservation offer under the Economically Backward Class as it is not constitutionally valid,” PAAS leader Dinesh Bambhania said.

The options were conveyed to the PAAS members by senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal at the meeting which took place at 11.30 pm and ended at about 2 am.

We have been given three options by the Congress party on how to provide reservation to our community in educational institutions and government jobs,” Bambhania said after the meeting.

“The options that have been given will be kept confidential till we discuss it with Hardik, social leaders of the community, legal experts and then it would be kept before our community. If the community accepts the demand, we will convey it accordingly to the Congress party,” Bambhania said.

He said, “The Congress proposal has not touched 49 per cent reservations for SC, ST and OBC which exists in the state. The options that have been given are over and above it.”

The PAAS convener said the meeting took place in a “very cordial atmosphere”. Sibal said “today’s meeting between Congress leaders and PAAS has brought hope that something can be worked out.”

“We have discussed all the aspects and will do all the things (to provide reservation to the Patidar community) as per the constitution,” the Congress leader said.

“We expect that the matter will become clear in two to three days,” he added.

